James E. Sproston

April 24, 1959-September 3, 2020

ALEDO-James E. Sproston, 61 of Aledo, IL died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private services and interment will be at a later date in the Hamlet Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the American Cancer Society or the family.

He was born April 24, 1959 in Aledo, IL to Raymond and Rosalee Baldwin Sproston. He graduated from AlWood High School in 1977.

James enjoyed the outdoors, mowing, farming, music, his two cats, Crackle and Clover and especially spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his children: Paul Sproston of Davenport, IA: Heather (Brian) Vorva of Oneida, IL; Cody (Amanique) Sproston of Galesburg; IL; mother: Rosalee Sproston of Aledo; three grandchildren: Wyatt, Abel and Elizabeth Vorva; two brothers: Tom (Sue) Sproston of Aledo, IL; Mark (Marti) Sproston of Cambridge, IL; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.