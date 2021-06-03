Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Lee Falk
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Moline High School

James Lee Falk, Sr.

March 19, 1938-March 17, 2020

James Lee Falk, 81, died Tuesday, March 17 at LA County Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He leaves his wife Radka Falk of Los Angeles. Also survived by brother Robert and sister Doris Starkey. Daughter Julie Keith, son James Jr and Gina (Bingham), daughter Elizabeth, son Peter and daughter Stephanie (Tracey Way) all from his first marriage to Mary Margaret Kinney, deceased. Also survived by son Jonathan from second marriage. Grandchildren John, Peter, Emily, Shianna, Robert, Lily, Vinnie and Luke. Preceded in death by sister Louise Dunlop.

Born March 18, 1938 in Moline by Robert and Mildred(Quade)Falk. Grew up in and around Moline area. Attended Atkinson High School but graduated high from Moline High School in 1956. He enjoyed sports and reunions with his extended family in Bishop Hill. Falk was an avid garage sale host, collected Volvos and liked renovation projects. He worked at various establishments throughout the Quad Cities as a bartender. Also had a brief stint as a film actor, appearing as a sax player in "Bix" and as Brooke Shields father in "An American Love". And he met Sinatra.

There will be a celebration of life at 5:00 p.m., on June 5, 2021, at The Wunder Y in Moline, Illinois.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
The Wunder Y
Moline, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Everyone is welcome to come join us at the Wunder Y! Bring your best Jim Falk stories!
Liz Falk
Family
June 4, 2021
Hi Bob and Doris was so sorry to hear Jim has passed. He was a fun guy and Your whole family has always remained In our hearts. Miss Louise lots too. Know I love you all. Bless his wife, kids And all the grandchildren. Love and Hugs.
Kay Morrison Schnoebelen
Friend
June 3, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I only met him once or twice at prospect park during a family reunion. I am Phillip Quade middle daughter. Aunt Louise would orchestrate wonderful get togethers. One son attended Alleman high school for a while and I met him briefly. Again I send love and support at your time of loss.
Susan Quade
Family
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results