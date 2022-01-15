Menu
James G. "Jim" Fetes
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

James "Jim" G. Fetes

October 20, 1948-January 12, 2022

BETTENDORF-James "Jim" G. Fetes, 73, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with a rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Jim was born on October 20, 1948, in Rock Island, a son of George and Germaine (Schmitt) Fetes. He served in the National Guard and retired from the International Harvester Farmall Works plant in Rock Island.

Those left to cherish Jim's memory include his son, Corey (Jennifer) Fetes, Moline; grandson, Grayson Fetes; siblings, Janice Johnston, Moline, Larry Fetes, Wilmington, DE, Patricia (Charlie) Coleman, Davenport, Katherine (Dave) Lackey, Moline, and Joann (Bob Thornton) Fetes, Rock Island; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy; sister, Rose Mary Gebhardt; brother-in-law, Dennis Johnston; and sister-in-law, Anne Fetes.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Never forgotten
Phyllis Lingafelter
Other
January 25, 2022
Pat, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Jim was a great guy and a good friend.
Jim Gillman
January 16, 2022
I was so sad when he told me that he had cancer. I've known him since 2009 and really, really liked him a lot. He was so kind to me, and I loved the talks we used to have at the place we met. He was a good listener & frequently gave me great advice about difficult life things. I will certainly miss him.
Teresa Hunt
Friend
January 16, 2022
I worked with Jim at the rock island plant. He will be missed by many people.
John Gomez
January 15, 2022
