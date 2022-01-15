James "Jim" G. Fetes

October 20, 1948-January 12, 2022

BETTENDORF-James "Jim" G. Fetes, 73, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with a rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Jim was born on October 20, 1948, in Rock Island, a son of George and Germaine (Schmitt) Fetes. He served in the National Guard and retired from the International Harvester Farmall Works plant in Rock Island.

Those left to cherish Jim's memory include his son, Corey (Jennifer) Fetes, Moline; grandson, Grayson Fetes; siblings, Janice Johnston, Moline, Larry Fetes, Wilmington, DE, Patricia (Charlie) Coleman, Davenport, Katherine (Dave) Lackey, Moline, and Joann (Bob Thornton) Fetes, Rock Island; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy; sister, Rose Mary Gebhardt; brother-in-law, Dennis Johnston; and sister-in-law, Anne Fetes.

