James William Gilmore

June 19, 1934-April 30, 2021

Dr. James William Gilmore "Jim Bill" was born in Oquawka, IL on June 19, 1934 to Ruby and C.O. Gilmore.

Dr. Gilmore was a graduate of Rock Island Senior High School and attended Augustana College before entering the United States Marine Corps where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. After being honorably discharged, he attended Western Illinois University where he received a BA in Education, his Masters Degree from Northeast Missouri State, and later he received his PHD from Loyola Marymount.

Dr. Gilmore spent 40 years teaching and coaching at many schools throughout Illinois and Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by a son, James "Yogi" Gilmore.

He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Gilmore Orange City, FL and a son, John Gilmore St Augustine, FL; a brother, Art Gilmore (Mary) Coal Valley, IL. He is also survived by five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Friday June 18, 2021 at the residence of Tom and Ann Showalter, 3010 46th St, Rock Island.