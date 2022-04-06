James "Jim" R. Grafton

April 25, 1951-March 31, 2022

James "Jim" R. Grafton, 70, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home.

Memorial visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Private burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, American Diabetes Association or QC Paws.

Jim was born on April 25, 1951, in Moline, the son of Jimmi Ryan and Barbara Ann (Circle) Grafton. He graduated from Moline High School with honors in 1969. Jim attended the University of Iowa and was an avid Hawkeye fan and loved sports. He went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corp. Jim served as the county chairman during the Jim Thompson reelection campaign for governor. He married Mary in East Moline. Jim was the owner and president of Blackhawk Foundry and Machine in Davenport, Iowa. He enjoyed his time at the cabin in Wisconsin and spending summers in Canada fishing with his dad, son and nephews.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Abby Grafton, Moline, and Ben (Justine) Grafton, California; stepchildren, Shawna (Josh) Coram, Florida, and Alisha (Tim) Frederick, New York; step granddaughter, Grace Coram; sisters, Mindy (Steve) Kruse, Florida and Suzi Apple, Vail, Colorado; and his beloved dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joshua Circle Lee Grafton.

