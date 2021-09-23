Menu
James Robert Graham
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

James Robert Graham

November 24, 1930-September 21, 2021

SILVIS-James Robert Graham, 90, Silvis, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home. Private services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, with military honors provided by the East Moline American Legion Post 227. A celebration of life will be held at the East Moline American Legion beginning at 4pm Saturday, September 25.

James was born on November 24, 1930 in Davenport, IA, the son of James and Marjorie (Kramer) Graham. He married Geraldine Malmstrom on June 2, 1962 in East Moline. Jim worked for 43 years for the former East Moline State Hospital and the East Moline Correctional Center, retiring in 1994 as Assistant Chief Engineer. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the East Moline American Legion. He loved fishing and adored his grandchildren. Mr. Graham served in the US Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Geraldine, children; Tracey (Bob) Fulton, Foley, AL and Jim Graham, East Moline, grandchildren; Alex, Mack, Lauren and Audrey and a brother Walt (Jeanette) Graham, Paynesville, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carol Coder and brother, George Graham.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Service
4:00p.m.
East Moline American Legion
829 16th Ave., East, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
Dear Gerry, Tracey, Jim, and the whole family, We were so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. We enjoyed getting to know him over the years. May his memory be a blessing to all of you.
Melissa, Chris, Elise, and George
Family
September 25, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Jim's passing but we celebrate his long life. Our memories will be of Jim and Jim fishing at the dam or playing cards together in the past. Our thoughts are with you Jeri, Jimmie and Tracy as you grieve the loss of your husband and father.
Jim and Kay McDaniel
September 23, 2021
