James Holevoet
1939 - 2020
Vandemore Funeral Home - Atkinson
214 S State St
Atkinson, IL
James Holevoet, 81, of Atkinson,died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 11, 2020.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Atkinson
I always loved Jim and have fond memories of him. He always took the time to visit with me at family gatherings when I was a kid. He will be missed very much. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Holevoet family.
Timothy Castiglia
December 15, 2020
