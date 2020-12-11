To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Atkinson
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vandemore Funeral Home - Atkinson.
1 Entry
I always loved Jim and have fond memories of him. He always took the time to visit with me at family gatherings when I was a kid. He will be missed very much. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Holevoet family.