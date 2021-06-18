James B. Hunt

September 15, 1970-June 15, 2021

EAST MOLINE-James B. Hunt, 50, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday June 15, 2021 at his residence.

There will be no services held at this time. Cremation has been accorded. Memorials in his name may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline is in charge of arrangements.

James was born September 15, 1970 in Silvis, a son of James L. and Nancy (Dennhardt) Hunt. He graduated from UTHS in 1988. He had worked as a chef for several local prominent restaurants. James was an avid movie buff, and huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Survivors include his children: Morgan Lee Ann Hunt of Monmouth, and Mason Robert Hunt of East Moline; his mother, Nancy of East Moline; siblings: David (Robin) Hunt of Peoria; Kristine (Shawn) Skinner of St. Paul, MN; and Sonya Sanders of Silvis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James in 2004, and a brother-in-law, Paul Sanders.

