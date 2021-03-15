James E. Johansen

June 17, 1952-March 13, 2021

MILAN-James E. Johansen, 68, of Milan, IL, passed away Saturday March 13, 2021 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

Visitation for friends and family will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline, IL. Current public gathering guidelines are to be observed by those attending. Due to capacity limitations, a private family service will be live-streamed at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, from the church, (and may be viewed at the Facebook page of Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline). Inurnment will be at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Jim Johansen Memorial Fund and may be sent to any branch of Blackhawk Bank & Trust.

James was born June 17, 1952 in Rock Island, Illinois, a son of Wesley and Doris Hawks Johansen. He married Linda S. Davenport on October 19, 1996 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

He loved farming and was well regarded in the farming community. His talents included being able to fix almost anything.

James was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He never knew a stranger.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Johansen, Milan; children, Matthew James Johansen (Shannah) San Antonio, TX, and Rebekah (Mark) Ahrens, Milan; stepdaughters, Laura (Nat) Christenson, Iowa City, IA, Lisa (Nathan) Kalaher, Sioux City, Iowa, and Leslie (Juan) Arias, San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Victoria and Matthew Wesley Johansen, Will and Henry Ahrens, Oliver and Logan Kalaher, and Mateo and Nolan Arias; mother, Doris Johansen, Milan; brother, Jerry (Judy) Johansen, Milan; sister, Judy Winters, Milan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father and two infant daughters.

