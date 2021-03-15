Menu
James E. Johansen
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

James E. Johansen

June 17, 1952-March 13, 2021

MILAN-James E. Johansen, 68, of Milan, IL, passed away Saturday March 13, 2021 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

Visitation for friends and family will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline, IL. Current public gathering guidelines are to be observed by those attending. Due to capacity limitations, a private family service will be live-streamed at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, from the church, (and may be viewed at the Facebook page of Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline). Inurnment will be at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Jim Johansen Memorial Fund and may be sent to any branch of Blackhawk Bank & Trust.

James was born June 17, 1952 in Rock Island, Illinois, a son of Wesley and Doris Hawks Johansen. He married Linda S. Davenport on October 19, 1996 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

He loved farming and was well regarded in the farming community. His talents included being able to fix almost anything.

James was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He never knew a stranger.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Johansen, Milan; children, Matthew James Johansen (Shannah) San Antonio, TX, and Rebekah (Mark) Ahrens, Milan; stepdaughters, Laura (Nat) Christenson, Iowa City, IA, Lisa (Nathan) Kalaher, Sioux City, Iowa, and Leslie (Juan) Arias, San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Victoria and Matthew Wesley Johansen, Will and Henry Ahrens, Oliver and Logan Kalaher, and Mateo and Nolan Arias; mother, Doris Johansen, Milan; brother, Jerry (Judy) Johansen, Milan; sister, Judy Winters, Milan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father and two infant daughters.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church Moline
2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL
As  someone who has worked with words all my life, I just can´t find the proper ones to express my emotions right now. "Shock," "So sorry" and "Condolences" just don´t cut it. I can almost see Jim looking down and smiling at that, knowing he got in the final licks. I´ll miss that smile, that humor, that camaraderie. With Jim´s strong bass voice in my ear to keep me on pitch, we were the "trouble in the back row" of the Calvary choir. Without him, that back row is just in trouble, period. But God has a welcome addition to His heavenly chorus.
Gordon Nelson
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about this...Jim was a great man and it was an honor to know him. Between weather reports, spending a little time at the farm and milking goats at the MVF I will surely miss him. Sincerely, Andy McCray
Andy McCray
March 15, 2021
Linda and family. Such a shock. My heart goes out to you.
Ann Barry
March 15, 2021
Just found out about Jim today. So sorry for your loss! Lots of memories.
Jill mccaw alexander
March 15, 2021
Prayers for the family we are so sorry for your loss. Jim was a big inspiration for us all he will be greatly missed. I am so glad he was in my sons life. Now hope fully they will again help each other in heaven. Amen forever and always amen.
William Weber,Katrina Ritchie
March 15, 2021
