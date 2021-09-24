Menu
James "Brad" Johnson
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rockridge High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

James "Brad" Johnson

December 14, 1965-September 21, 2021

James "Brad" Johnson, 55, of Milan, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be in Chapel Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to his children's education fund.

Brad was born on December 14, 1965 in Rock Island, the middle child of five children to Jim and Roberta Johnson. Brad graduated from Rockridge High School and began a career with Miller Container. He switched careers and was employed by Townsquare Media before working at Derrer Farms as a key component in their cattle program. Brad married Dana Krueger in 1997 and from that union they had three beautiful children. Brad loved his children, the Chicago Cubs, his family and friends, and they loved him too. He didn't know a stranger and had a huge heart. Brad will be missed by so many.

Brad is survived by his children, Jimmy (Bailey) Johnson, Rachel Johnson, and Gia Johnson, all of Andalusia; his mother, Roberta Johnson; siblings, Julie (Rod) Derrer, of Milan, Lori (Steve) Frakes, of Illinois City, Kim (Rob) Schroeder, of Milan, and Brian (Cortney) Johnson, of Milan; 17 nieces and nephews; and 9 great nieces and nephews.

Brad was preceded in death by his father, Jim Johnson; maternal grandparents, Bob and Marie Maxey; and paternal grandparents, Fred and Marie Johnson.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 24, 2021.
