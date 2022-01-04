James E. Johnson

June 28, 1930-January 1, 2022

James E. Johnson, 91, of Erie, IL, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Allure of Prophetstown in Prophetstown, IL. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Wesleyan Hall of the Erie United Methodist Church. Services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday in the Erie United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Erie Fire and/or Ambulance or the Erie United Methodist Church.

Jim was born on June 28, 1930 at home in Osco, Illinois, the son of Maurice and Mary (Oberle) Johnson. He graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1949. Jim married Anne Cox on November 24, 1951 at St. John's Church in Rapids City, IL. He worked hard to support his family as a farmer as well as working for Albert Francque. He also worked at John Deere Harvester for 30 years.

Jim enjoyed coaching his son's baseball teams and watching their football games. In recent years he enjoyed watching his grandchildren in sports. He was a member of the Erie United Methodist Church and had been a member of the Moose Club in Geneseo for many years. He liked watching football and baseball, mostly the Bears and Cubs.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anne Johnson; children, Ruth (Jim) Melton, Erie, Roger (Kris) Johnson, Erie, Diane (Jerry) Chisamore, Rochelle, IL, Scott Johnson (Renee Gorham) Erie; grandchildren, Kelly (Tim) Johnston, Tracy (Ryan) Winckler, Leslie (Scott) Miner, Jamie (Stormy) Melton, Angie Sams, Stefanie (Sean) Hoover, Brent Johnson, Ryan Coe (Deanna Black); 14 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Everett, Stanley and Darwin Johnson; and a great-great grandson, Dawson Scanlan.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.