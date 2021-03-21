James W. "Bill" Johnson

October 28, 1938-March 20, 2021

SILVIS-James W. "Bill" Johnson, 82, of Silvis passed away March 20, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Per his wishes he will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schroder Mortuary in Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bill was born October 28, 1938 in Springfield, IL the son of George Andrew and Florence Lorriane Ulrey Johnson. He served in the US Navy on USS Roosevelt and USS Independence during the Vietnam Era. Bill married Shirley Ann Baird November 18, 1962 in Moline. He retired from the Arsenal after 28 years and loved attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed bowling, baseball and softball, playing pool, and fishing. He was also an Illini, Bears and Cardinals fan.

Survivors include his wife Shirley; children Sydney "Scott" (Diane) Johnson, Deborah (Jack) Brooks, James W. "Bill" Johnson Jr., Georgette Andrea (Dave) Wheeler, and Sherry Renee (Kartey) Ocansey; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and stepsisters Judy (Charlie) Nance and Nancy Terrill.

James was preceded in death by his parents, step parents Jean Lewis and Adrain Losey, son Wayne, sister Judith Marlene Carstens, and a stepsister Patricia Ann Beal.

