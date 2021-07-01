James Lodico

December 6, 1938-June 29, 2021

SILVIS-James S. Lodico, 82, of Silvis, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf with family by his side.

Funeral services will be 12:00 pm, Friday, July 2, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation two hours prior to the service. Private burial will be at North Cemetery, Geneseo, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Western Illinois University or Alleman High School.

Jim was born December 6, 1938 in Moline, the son of Joseph and Margaret Lodico. He married Carol Moody on August 26, 1961 in Moline. She preceded him in death on September 24, 2019.

In 1956, Jim played on Alleman's undefeated football team where the team was inducted into the 2003 Alleman High School's Hall of Fame. He graduated from Alleman High school in 1957. He attended Western Illinois University and played on the 1959 undefeated football team and the team was inducted into the Western Hall of Fame in 1989.

Jim graduated in 1961 with a teaching degree. He taught in Coal City, Rock Island, and United Township, East Moline, where he coached several sports. In 1979, he went to Geneseo to become the Principal at North Side Elementary School.

While in Geneseo, Jim was a member of Illinois Principals Association from 1979 – 1994, National Association of Elementary School Principals from 1979 – 1994, President of Black Hawk Division of Illinois Principals Association from 1983 – 1984 and was member of Phi Delta Kappa, Quad City Chapter. He also served as a Board Member, Secretary, Vice-President and President of the Exchange Club of East Moline-Silvis from 1973 – 1975 and was a member of the Geneseo Rotary International from 1979 to 1986, where he served as a Board Member, Vice-President and President and also made the Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow in 1992. Jim served on the Western Illinois University Alumni Council from 1984 to 1990 and again from 1996 to 2002.

Jim most recently served on the Western Illinois University Foundation Executive Board from 2006 - 2019 where he was President from 2012 to 2015. He also served on the Advisory Board of Western Illinois University, Quad Cities from 2005 - 2021. Jim was an avid golfer.

Survivors include his two sons, Mike Lodico, Silvis, IL and Scott Lodico, Aurora, IL; grandsons, Drake Lodico and Zane Lodico and brothers, Joe Lodico, Rochelle, IL, Den Lodico, Boise, ID, Don Lodico, AZ and Dave Lodico, Phoenix, AZ.

