James M. Mumma

June 4, 1951-June 29, 2021

EAST MOLINE - James "Jim" Marvin Mumma passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life visitation will be held on Friday, July 9th from 11am until 1pm at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be immediately following at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to the family.

Jim was born June 4, 1951, in Moline, IL, the son of Rex and Leona (Lanners) Mumma. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Upon returning from Germany, he began his career at John Deere Harvester, East Moline. After 40 years of employment at Deere Harvester, he retired in January 2014.

Jim loved fishing, hunting, playing cards, but most of all spending time with family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Megan (Dan) Matthies; step children, Drew Kerr, Mackenzie (Steven) Menegus and Chase (Kelly) Young; granddaughter, Piper; grandson, James; brothers, Kenneth (Debi) Mumma and Randy (Cindy) Mumma; many cousins; and his mother-in-law, Ruth Bowles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Marvin Bowles.

