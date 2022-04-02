James Isaac Newton

October 8, 1938-March 25, 2022

PRINCETON-James Isaac Newton, 83, of Princeton, Illinois formerly of New Windsor, Illinois passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Kewanee Care Home.

He was born October 8, 1938 in Ira, Missouri the son of Arlie Lorenzo and Ida May (Whitworth) Newton.

Jim married Karen Oswalt on December 8, 1962 in Springfield, Missouri.

She survives in Princeton.

He is also survived by two children: Matt Newton of Erie, Illinois and Kim Newton Youngren of Princeton, Illinois; six grandchildren: Raegan Newton of Rockford, Morgan Newton of Erie, Madison Newton of Erie, Garrett (Jessica) Youngren of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, Allie (Zack Wallace) Youngren of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Colton (Brooklyn Fusinatto) Youngren of Davenport, Iowa; two great-grandson: Connor Youngren and Eli Youngren; one sister, Shirley Mitchell of Lees Summit, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and seven siblings.

He graduated high school in Macks Creek, Missouri. He earned an Associate's Degree from Joplin Junior College and an Education degree from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Jim earned his Masters and Specialist in Education Degrees from Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois.

Most of Jim's career in education was at Winola School District, where he was a coach, teacher, principal, and superintendent. He ended his career as a principal for the Sherrard school system.

He was a talented storyteller. Jim enjoyed woodcarving, hunting, fishing and most of all his family.

Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will follow at a later date with burial being held in Petrie Cemetery, New Windsor, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Evangelical Covenant Church, or the Princeton Public Library

