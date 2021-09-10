Menu
James E. Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

James E. Peterson

September 25, 1942-September 8, 2021

MOLINE-James E. Peterson, 78, of Moline, passed away, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home.

Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline with services to follow. Entombment will be at Greenview Memorials Gardens Mausoleum, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family. You're welcome to come in Cubs attire.

James was born on September 25, 1942, in Moline, the son of Fred and Vernice (Forsyth) Peterson. He married Nancy Moyer on February 22, 1961, and have been married for 60 years. James retired as a car loader at Case IH, and he worked for QC Auto Auction and East Moline Speedway. He was a member of New Windsor Presbyterian and attended Homewood Church in Moline. He enjoyed racing, softball and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; children, Traci (Kelley Little) Peterson, Jim (Jill) Peterson Jr; grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle, Crystal, Nolan, and Bailey; siblings, Pete Peterson, Max (Jean) Peterson, Jane Fontenoy, Nancy Smith, & Mike (Deb) Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carol; brothers-in-law, Ron Smith, and Al Fontenoy.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 10, 2021.
