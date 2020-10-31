James "Jim" Russell Seeley

January 14, 1943-October 21, 2020

James "Jim" Russell Seeley, 77, Independence, Missouri went to heaven Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Jim was the son of Daniel & Arlene Seeley. He was preceded in death by; his brother, David Seeley, "The Moline Mad Man". Jim was born in Moline, Illinois on January 14, 1943.

He was lovingly married to Janice (Orf) Seeley in Denver, Colorado, May 25, 1985. To this union, thy bounded the most beautiful family. Five children; sons, Scott and Jeff Seeley; daughter, Terri Seeley and step sons, Todd Anderson and Shawn Anderson.

Surviving relatives include: Scott Seeley, Jeff Seeley (wife, Cheryl), Terri Seeley (husband, Gary Massuco); grandchildren; Sydney and Justin Seeley; Tyler and Trevor Seeley, Victor Anderson and his forever four legged friend, Tori. Jim also leaves a life long, treasured friend of 50 + years and his college trainer, Mickey Cobb and sister in law, Sandy (Seeley) Copley and Jim's beloved nephew, Jason and niece Amy.

Jim had various careers; he coached team sports in both Illinois and Colorado. He also worked in pest management. Jim always made a point of turning work into fun, in that one of his great joys in life was to be a friend and mentor to all.

As family and friends, we all knew he was an avid St Louis Cardinal baseball team fan.

Due to pandemic restrictions, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to Moline Booster Club, Box 246, Moline, IL 61266. Please keep Jim in your thoughts and prayers and never forget his very lengthy stories!! Rest In Peace My Love – Janice

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com