James W. Schnitzer

March 21, 1950-March 30, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-James W. Schnitzer, 72, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his residence. Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements.

James was born on March 21, 1950 in Moline, the son of Robert and Virginia (Buck) Schnitzer. He married Sherry White on July 27, 1967 in Missouri. James worked in the maintenance department at Frank Foundries, Moline, and later worked for Hansaloy in Davenport as a foreman. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, old westerns, and any of the classic movies and shows. James will be remembered for being a great handyman, able to fix just about anything. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid knife collector.

James is survived by his wife, Sherry Schnitzer; sons, James (Teresa) Schnitzer Jr., Shane (Heather) Schnitzer, and Brook Oden; grandchildren, Kalah, Joshua, and Gabe Schnitzer; and 2 lifelong friends, John Robins and Donnie Albright. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Lou Argo.

