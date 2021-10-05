James F. Smith

December 16, 1944-September 24, 2021

James F. Smith, 76, of Moline, passed away Friday September 24, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.

Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

James was born on December 16, 1944 in Moline, the son of Cleo and Augusta (Bleyaert) Smith. He married the love of his life Mary Jane Patten in 1989. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2016. He later married Juning Cui.

James had been employed for over 58 years with International Union of Operating Engineers - IUOE - Local 150 as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

James was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers - IUOE - Local 150.

He loved working around his house and garage. James was able to repair and build about anything.

Survivors include his wife, Juning Cui, Moline; daughter, Deanna Merkwan, Missouri; step son, Larry (Wendy Brann) Heimer, Jr. Fort Pierce, FL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Donald John Smith and Father Robert J. Smith; sister, Nancy Mary Byrd and infant sister, Mary Ann Smith.