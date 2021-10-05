Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James F. Smith
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

James F. Smith

December 16, 1944-September 24, 2021

James F. Smith, 76, of Moline, passed away Friday September 24, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.

Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

James was born on December 16, 1944 in Moline, the son of Cleo and Augusta (Bleyaert) Smith. He married the love of his life Mary Jane Patten in 1989. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2016. He later married Juning Cui.

James had been employed for over 58 years with International Union of Operating Engineers - IUOE - Local 150 as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

James was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers - IUOE - Local 150.

He loved working around his house and garage. James was able to repair and build about anything.

Survivors include his wife, Juning Cui, Moline; daughter, Deanna Merkwan, Missouri; step son, Larry (Wendy Brann) Heimer, Jr. Fort Pierce, FL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Donald John Smith and Father Robert J. Smith; sister, Nancy Mary Byrd and infant sister, Mary Ann Smith.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I love you grandpa, miss you.
Ashley
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results