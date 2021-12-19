Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. Spires
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Daws Family Funeral Home - Winchester
657 North Main
Winchester, IL

James E. Spires

March 27, 1935-December 16, 2021

James E. Spires, 86, passed away at his home in Winchester, Dec. 16, 2021. He was born, March 27, 1935, the son of Thomas and Ruth Hutchinson Spires.

He married, Shirley R. Schofield, Feb. 1, 1958. She survives. Together they had 3 children; James "Jim" (Jennifer) Spires, June Hamilton and Thomas "Tom" Spires; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings and 1 great great grandchild.

James was employed by John Deere from 1963 to 1993, retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Daws Family Funeral Home - Winchester
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Daws Family Funeral Home - Winchester.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.