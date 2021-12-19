James E. Spires

March 27, 1935-December 16, 2021

James E. Spires, 86, passed away at his home in Winchester, Dec. 16, 2021. He was born, March 27, 1935, the son of Thomas and Ruth Hutchinson Spires.

He married, Shirley R. Schofield, Feb. 1, 1958. She survives. Together they had 3 children; James "Jim" (Jennifer) Spires, June Hamilton and Thomas "Tom" Spires; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings and 1 great great grandchild.

James was employed by John Deere from 1963 to 1993, retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com.