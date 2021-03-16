Menu
James R. Stewart
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Riverdale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

James R. Stewart

February 5, 1948-March 15, 2021

James R. Stewart, 73, of the Masonic Village in Bettendorf, IA, formerly of Port Byron, died Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home. Public visitation will be held from 4-7 PM Friday, March 19, 2021 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Face coverings and distancing will be required. Private services will be held Saturday with burial in Pleasant Point Cemetery, Port Byron. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Anyone wishing to view Jim's mass may visit his obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com and click the link provided. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

James Roger Stewart was born to Mary Pauline (Morford) and Garnet Edward Stewart on Feb 5th, 1948 in Moline, IL. He was raised on the family farm in Port Byron, IL and graduated from Riverdale High School.

Jim was a construction worker for over 45 years moving with his family to various projects in the Midwest, South and Inter-Mountain West. They returned to the Quad Cities in 1987 and he retired from the Quad Cities Nuclear Station in Cordova, ironically, where he had begun his construction career in 1968. After retirement, his life was filled with Faith, Family, Friends and Community Service, seasoned liberally with some good-natured embellishments.

Jim married Mary Lu Caveglia on Oct 23rd, 1981 in Ottawa, IL. Their path to becoming soulmates began with Mary Lu's personal ad in the newspaper, which only needed one answer - Jim's. They repeated vows on their 25th Wedding Anniversary at St. John's in Rapid City, IL. In 2013, they moved to the Masonic Village Retirement Community in Bettendorf and enjoyed those years to the fullest with new friends. Jim served as President and Treasurer of Masonic Village Association, but their favorite role was playing Santa and Mrs. Claus for the residents of Masonic Health Care Facilities.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lu Stewart; children, Michael Todd (Angela) Stewart, Blue Grass, IA, Kurt Edward (Victoria) Stewart, Las Vegas, NV; Gina Marie (Michael) Carlile, Coralville, IA, Thomas Joseph (Helena) Stewart, Johnston, IA, Cody James Stewart, Denver, CO; sister, Paulette (Steve) Ziegler, Port Byron, IL; grandchildren, Ashley, Marissa, M. Dylan, Nicholas, Hailey Stewart of Blue Grass, Atzhiry and Addison Stewart of Las Vegas; great grandchildren, Marley, Maggie and Henry on the way; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street, Port Byron, IL
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
My condolences to Jims family. We worked together at the Quad Cities Plant.
George Bathje
March 20, 2021
John and Michelle Guile
March 17, 2021
