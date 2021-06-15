Menu
James R. VanLoo
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

James R. VanLoo

August 10, 1936-June 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-James R. "Jim" VanLoo, 84 of Rock Island passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

An open house to celebrate Jim's life will be held from 3-6 pm Friday, June 18, 2021 at Holiday Inn downtown Rock Island. Private family funeral service will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Point Trinity Hospice or American Diabetes Association.

Jim was born August 10, 1936 in Sheffield, IL the son of Clarence W. and Clarice D. "Peggy" (McKey) VanLoo. He married Joan M. (Marshall) Fuller on December 30, 1989 in Rock Island.

Jim graduated from Sheffield High School where he was valedictorian of his class and attended Bradley University, Peoria.

Jim was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran. He retired from Fleming-VanLoo Window and Door Company, Bartonville, IL and previously owned VanLoo Door Sales and Service, Kewanee.

Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Kewanee. He enjoyed golfing, tennis and loved spending his time in The Villages, Florida. Most of all, he cherished his time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; children, Robin (Jim) Blucker, Kewanee, Julie (Bob) DeSmith, Cambridge, Amy (John) Patch, Neponset, IL, Christine (Bobby) O'Brien, Rock Island, Amy (Chris) Walkup, Rock Island and Molly Sheley, Rock Island; sister, Judy (Keith) Brody, The Villages, FL; 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sgt. Schuyler Patch, great granddaughter, Blaine Elizabeth Bennett and his beloved cat, Seven (his "7th" daughter).

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Holiday Inn
Rock Island, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies to Joanie and family. We have the greatest memories of such fun times with Jim and family. God´s blessings to all.
John & Cindy Hoffman
Friend
June 17, 2021
Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Maureen Goett Lentz
June 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Prayers to Joanie and the girls.
Kris Hopple
Coworker
June 16, 2021
My sympathy to the families. God Bless!
Larry Lyle
School
June 15, 2021
