James A. "Jim" Vincent

July 15, 1934-January 9, 2022

James A. "Jim" Vincent, 87, of Rochelle, formerly of East Moline, IL, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Franklin Grove Living and Rehab Center in Franklin Grove, IL. Jim was born July 15, 1934, in Macomb, IL, the son of Charles and Annabelle (Derry) Vincent. He married Madeline Harmon on June 3, 1961, in Milan, IL.

Jim served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Deere & Company after 27 years of work. Although retired, he still enjoyed working with his hands. His favorite hobby was horseback riding, especially trail riding with his wife and son. He loved being around people and sharing a good story.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Madeline "Lovie" Vincent of Rochelle; son, Dan (Tina) Vincent of Rochelle; granddaughter, Cassidy Vincent of Rochelle; sister, Shirley Weihler of East Moline, IL; brother, Glen (Chris) Vincent of Geneseo, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Annabelle Vincent; two sisters, Peggy Fisher and Lois Masters; and a brother, Gale Vincent.

Cremation care has been provided by the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, Rochelle, IL. Contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to the Andalusia Masonic Lodge #516, 115 lst Street, Andalusia, IL 61232.