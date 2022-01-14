Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James A. "Jim" Vincent
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Unger-Horner Funeral Home - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL

James A. "Jim" Vincent

July 15, 1934-January 9, 2022

James A. "Jim" Vincent, 87, of Rochelle, formerly of East Moline, IL, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Franklin Grove Living and Rehab Center in Franklin Grove, IL. Jim was born July 15, 1934, in Macomb, IL, the son of Charles and Annabelle (Derry) Vincent. He married Madeline Harmon on June 3, 1961, in Milan, IL.

Jim served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Deere & Company after 27 years of work. Although retired, he still enjoyed working with his hands. His favorite hobby was horseback riding, especially trail riding with his wife and son. He loved being around people and sharing a good story.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Madeline "Lovie" Vincent of Rochelle; son, Dan (Tina) Vincent of Rochelle; granddaughter, Cassidy Vincent of Rochelle; sister, Shirley Weihler of East Moline, IL; brother, Glen (Chris) Vincent of Geneseo, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Annabelle Vincent; two sisters, Peggy Fisher and Lois Masters; and a brother, Gale Vincent.

Cremation care has been provided by the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, Rochelle, IL. Contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to the Andalusia Masonic Lodge #516, 115 lst Street, Andalusia, IL 61232. Please visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Unger-Horner Funeral Home - Rochelle
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Unger-Horner Funeral Home - Rochelle.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.