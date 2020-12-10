James J. Wallaert

January 6, 1940-December 5, 2020

James J. Wallaert, 80, of Pittsburgh, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 after a graceful and hard-fought battle with Parkinson-Lewy Body dementia and myasthenia gravis. He was born January 6, 1940, in Peru, IL and the firstborn son of the late Jule and Edith (Pearson) Wallaert.

James graduated from Moline Senior High School in 1958. He was the first in his family to attend college and received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois, 1962 and his master's degree from Lehigh University, 1964.

He was a distinguished civil engineer at Heyl & Patterson for nearly 30 years. He was also a board member of the McCandless Township Sewer Authority for nine years. A special accomplishment and contribution are being a brain donor to the NIH Neuro Bio Bank at the University of Maryland School of Medicine Brain and Tissue Bank.

Pop-pop was a beloved delight to his grandchildren and the ultimate "Road Warrior". Being a Cubs and Pirates fan, he enjoyed taking his grandsons on road trips to catch games where they were lucky enough to witness Jim Thome's 600th homerun in Detroit and Mark Buehrle's perfect game in Chicago and join in the revelry that followed. He enjoyed the arts and took his granddaughters to the opera. He was the favored dinner date of a college aged granddaughter and attended every home volleyball game. He was also the best grape tosser! He traveled to his daughter's home every Sunday for home cooked meals and visiting.

He enjoyed traveling with his son to Las Vegas where they visited Lake Mead natural bridges, the Hoover Dam and the Grand Canyon.

He leaves behind his loving daughter, Judith E. Yurek (Ken) of Manor, PA and a son, John R. Wallaert, of Georgetown, TX; a sister, Mary Ellen Wall of Bettendorf, IA; brother, Jerry Wallaert of Moline, IL; sister-in-law, Judith A. Wallaert (late Michael H. Wallaert) of Moline, IL and many loving nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; Holly (Cody) Hutchinson of Pittsburgh, Steven Yurek (fiancée Meaghen Kabitsis) of Piscataway, NJ, Robyn Yurek of Cheraw, SC, Jeffrey, Scott, Jason, Brooke, Gregory, Austin, Erica Yurek, all of Manor, PA; Allyson, Tiffanie and Wendie Wallaert and four great-grandchildren, all of TX.

Friends will be received Friday December 11, 2020 from 2pm -4pm and 6pm- 8pm in the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy. Ross Twp. (412-364-4444). A graveside service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhopme.com

Heartfelt thanks to Redstone Highlands Murrysville Terrace employees, Redstone at Home Hospice and neurologist Dr. Erik Lam.