Jamie Michelle Ogden

November 15, 1989-December 29, 2021

On December 29, 2021, Jamie Michelle Ogden went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father at the age of 32 years. A public visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.

On November 15, 1989, Jamie was born to James Ogden and Karen Perkins Lamb in Iowa City, Iowa. She was the youngest of the siblings and is survived by her parents, James and Karen and her brother Christian and wife (Maria) and her sister Melinda and husband (Christian). Jamie is also survived by her two precious daughters, Jailynn and Athena, her greatest accomplishments, and the greatest source of her joy!! She also had a wonderful boyfriend Shaun, a strong man that loved her dearly. She poured into her daughters and helped shape their young lives to become Proverbs 22:6 children ("Train up a child in the ways he/she should go, and when he/she is old he/she will not depart from it."). They were both her Pride and Joy and together they made the strongest and most resilient trio of young ladies, whom I would like to refer to as "Jamie's Angels"…..there was not an obstacle or a challenge that they could not tackle together. She was blessed beyond and packed in so much more in her 32 years, than most do in a lifetime. We always loved Jamie for doing her best to create "memory moments" that will never be forgotten by her two precious daughters. Jamie is also survived by her nieces and nephews: from Christian – Logan; from Melinda – Natalia, Melina, Austin & Zachary. She also had many uncles, aunts and cousins who loved her dearly.

Jamie lived in a few different states with her family; Illinois, Texas and Colorado, but as a native of Illinois and an animal lover, Jamie returned there to purchase land and build a farm where she could raise her daughters and have many animals. It was always her dream to own property in Illinois and be able to have all sorts of animals, which she was blessed to accomplish. It was here where she was most content and influential, as she, along with her daughters, maintained horses (which were always her favorite), goats, chickens, dogs, and cats. She never turned away a stray animal. She was as loving and nurturing as someone can possibly be and there was never a task too big for her.

Jamie will leave the greatest of examples for her daughters, in that she exemplified her "hard-working, NO QUIT" type of attitude in all that she did in life. There was no mountain too high to climb, nor a river too wide to swim. She embodied brains, beauty, toughness, and determination, that is hard to come by.

Whether at home or in the community, Jamie was a light in a darkened world. Jamie will always be remembered as a joyful, energetic young lady with a contagious smile and affectionate heart who loved her daughters with ALL her HEART! She will be greatly missed, but one with whom we will rejoice, as she soars high with the angels.