Jamie D. Sheets
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Jamie D. Sheets

March 19, 1962-December 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Jamie D. Sheets, 58, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. There will be no services. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Jamie was born on March 19, 1962 in Rock Island, a daughter of Murray and Laveeda (Barlow) Horn. She married Melvin Sheets on July 13, 1989 in Davenport. Jamie primarily worked as a baker at Jewel Osco. She loved animals, especially her cats. Jamie will be remembered for her smile; she always smiled. Jamie had a very generous heart and loved to make sure everyone she loved was taken care of. She was also a great listener. Jamie was her son's favorite person and will always have his heart. Jamie was a 9-year cancer survivor and fought courageously.

Those left to cherish Jamie's memory include her husband, Melvin; son, Chris Minch and his fiancé, Sara Griffin; grandchildren, Jasmine and Devin Minch; great grandchildren, Novah and Calie VanHoosier; sister, Linda Zentic; and four cats, Abigail, Pandy Bear, Pywacket, and O'Malley.

Jamie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 15, 2020.
