Jan A. DeVolder

December 3, 1944-November 6, 2020

On Friday, November 6, 2020, loving husband, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, died at the age of 75.

Jan was born on December 3, 1944 in Moline, Illinois to Julian "Sleny" and Hazel DeVolder. He went on to graduate from Rock Island High School in 1962. He served in the USAF from 1965 to 1969 at Little Rock Air Force Base in Little Rock, AR. Upon completion of his military duties, Jan received his BS and MBA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas in 1974. He had a career selling accounting software for over 15 years. His career took him from Texas, to Arkansas and to California where he met and married Judith (Wilbur) Hoffman on May 25, 1991.

Early in their marriage Jan and Judy moved to Napa Valley where they developed a passion for fine wines and Jan for cooking. They both enjoyed hosting dinners for family and friends. An avid fisherman and camping enthusiast he spent time discovering and enjoying the beauty of California. Most of his life Jan was an enthusiastic fan of the Sport of Kings (horse racing). He also loved to restore and refinish furniture and antiques. He was known for his quick wit, great story telling, mischievous smile and generous kind spirit.

Jan was preceded in death by his father, Sleny, and his mother, Hazel. He is survived by his wife Judy, cousins Pat (Jerry) Courtney and Donald Murphy of Iowa and Angela (Kenneth) Lange of Alabama, Mary Crompton of Washington, and Todd (Lynn) Crompton of Illinois. Jan was a proud uncle to his numerous nieces, and nephews of his wife's family.

A viewing and service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Treadway & Wigger Funeral Home in Napa, CA. Viewing begins at 10:00 a.m. with a brief service to begin at 11:30 a.m. COVID-19 protocols will be adhered. Private burial services to be scheduled at a later date.