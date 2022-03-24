Janaan I. Hanson

September 1, 1930-February 6, 2022

Janaan I. Hanson passed peacefully to Heaven, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

In her honor, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Silvis, IL. Her nephew, Brian Hanson, will officiate. Family and friends may visit Tuesday at the church from 9:30am until time of services. Her cremains were interred at Rock Island National Cemetery on February 11, 2022, near Rock Island, IL. Jan was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in East Moline for 60+ years.

Jan was born September 1, 1930 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Felix and Irene McCormack Schmitt. She attended Dubuque parochial schools, including the Academy of the Visitation, and graduated high school in Colorado Springs, CO. She married her lifelong love David G. Hanson in 1952.

A devoted wife and mother, she happily raised their four children. When they went off to middle school, she clerked at Eagles grocery for 25 years, enjoying every minute of it. Many years ago, Jan created the biannual Hanson Hoot for family vacations at the lake. She lived for seeing loved ones together, happy and fed. In retirement, Jan and Dave escaped winter's chill in Alamo, TX, making many good friends from across the U.S. Jan had an artist's eye for color. She expressed her art by sewing dozens of quilts for everyone in her family.

She is survived by her loving children, son Steve (Lisa) Hanson, of Davenport; daughter Lynn Hanson of Cedar Rapids; son Mark (Melinda) Hanson of New Richmond, WI; and daughter Sara Hanson of Dubuque. She is deeply loved by grandchildren Ashley (Jeremy) Polzin; Sara (Aaron) Mishler, Brian (fiancé Sarah Penney) Krahn, Craig Becker, Alexis Becker; Sally (Oscar) Theiler, Dwight Hanson, Marie Hanson, Calvin (Laura) Hanson; and Natalie Rose and James Montieth; along with great-grandchildren Noah and Noelle Polzin; Jackson, Sophie, Luke and Gavin Mishler; and Felix, Britta and Sonja Theiler. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Gary (Helen) Hanson, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband David in 2008; her brother Jerry Schmitt and in-laws Beverly Schmitt, Ronald and Ellen Hanson, and Betty and Ed Phalen.

In lieu of flowers, a Janaan Hanson Memorial Fund has been established where donations will be directed to her favorite charities.