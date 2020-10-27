Jane Marie Rose

July 27, 1937-October 24, 2020

GENESEO-Jane Marie Rose, 83, of Geneseo, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service on Friday, October 30, 2020, at North Cemetery, Geneseo. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Clarissa Cook Hospice House, c/o Genesis Health Services Foundation, 1227 East Rusholme St., Davenport, IA, 52803. The family would like to thank the staff at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House for their care and compassion.

Jane was born July 27, 1937, the daughter of Julian and Mildred (Greenwalt) Verstraete, in Moline, IL. She married Mark Claeys on January 7, 1956, and together they engaged in farming until Mark's passing in 1980. In 1985, she married Billy Rose. He preceded her in death in 2018. Jane was employed at Busenbark's Ready-To-Wear, and later at GWK Enterprises, retiring in the 1990's. She was an exceptionally talented seamstress, cook, and decorator.

Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Lori (Rich) Bennett-Henson, Colona, Coni (Bruce) Johnson, Lakeland, FL, Juli (John Lynch) Bost, Rock Island, and Marcie (Scott) Reakes, Geneseo; bonus daughter, Joni (Mike Maloney) Rose, Reno, NV; grandchildren, Marcus, Tori, Nici, Luke, Justin, Abby, and Dana; and sister, Judy (Dick) Sand, St. Charles, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her sister, Linda Rice.