Janet K. Goold-Smithson

July 29, 1938-April 9, 2022

Janet K. Goold-Smithson, 83, of Milan passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Services will be at 11:00 am Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made in care of Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan.

Janet was born on July 29, 1938 in Moline, a daughter of LeRoy and Vida Lucille (Swanger) Willet. Her hobbies included ceramics, knitting and her water aerobics group. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and was a very active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Milan. She married Leon Goold on May 24, 1974.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, William (Deb) Gauley, Durango, IA and Robert (Pam) Gauley, Milan; step-children, Dawn (Wayne) Kaneyuki, San Diego, CA, Candy Baker, Fresno, CA, Tracy Goold, Omaha, NE and Kelly (Brett) Smith, Roseville, CA; grandkids, Mike (Sarah) Gauley, Epworth, IA, Matt (Rae) Gauley, Columbia, MO, Thomas (Kadie) Gauley, Milan and Tamara (Erick) Benyak, Millersville, MD; step-grandchildren, Brandon Baker, Larrin (Christina) Baker, Ashley Lappies, Alyssa (Cory) Williams, Renae Smith and Kaytlin (Nick) Clemmons; great-grandchildren, Logan Wang, Grant, Piper, Mila and Skye Gauley, Destinie Fox, Deven Garcia, Ari and Kenji Williams, Jordan Lappies, Bailey, Brinsley and Bradley Clemmons, and Madelyn, Mila and Leland Baker; great-great-granddaughters, Amayra, Eviyana and Zenaida Mendez; sister, Rita (Wayne) Taber, Coal Valley; and special friends, JoAnn Dillingham and Beverly Haezebroeck.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; parents; and infant son.

