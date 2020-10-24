Janet L. Horton

February 18, 1942 - October 21, 2020

Moline - Janet L. Horton, 78, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the KNOX CHAPEL of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials may be made in care of Carolyn Sue Daniels. There will be a Luncheon at the Milan American Legion at 3pm on Tuesday.

Janet was born on February 18, 1942 in Aledo, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Helen Myers. Janet was married to William Henry Horton Jr. in May 1964 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1997. Janet was a long-time member of the Rock Island Moose Lodge #190. Janet was also a beloved volunteer at the Grace Bible Fellowship food pantry in Moline and crocheted towels in her free time to donate the proceeds.

Those left to cherish Janet's memory include her children, Lynn Rice, Sue and Rod Daniels, Ann Coleman, William Horton III, and Brenda and Sean Trainor; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; siblings, William Myers and Betty Watson; close friends, Dave and Tony Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Horton Jr.; her parents, Charles and Helen Myers; and her brothers, Robert Myers and James Myers.

