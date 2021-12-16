Menu
Janet E. Moose
Janet E. Moose

December 4, 1942-December 13, 2021

Janet E. Moose, 79 of Cleveland, IL, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Janet was born on December 4, 1942, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Strode) Norman. She married James "Jim" B. Moose in March of 1967 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on August 17, 2020. Janet previously worked as a nursing supervisor at Illini Hospital in Silvis, retiring in 2002. She hosted numerous cards parties with her retired nursing friends. Janet spent her time reading, watching mystery movies, and enjoyed participating in craft shows. She loved having her house full of family and spent much of her time documenting her family genealogy.

Survivors include her children, Sandra Bopp, Vermont, IL, David Bopp, Rome, GA, and Ketra Loftin, Silvis; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and nephew, Andrew Norman.

She was preceded in death by her son Terry Moose; grandson, Thomas Carpentier; and brother, Wayne Norman.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you all. Janet was a wonderful person who gave many hours of her life to others through nursing. May she rest in heaven.
Sandy Freddy
Work
December 16, 2021
