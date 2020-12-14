Janet R Smith

May 6, 1931-December 12, 2020

SILVIS-Janet R Smith, 89, of Silvis, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

A private ceremony will be held in the Spring. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org.

Janet was born on May 6, 1931 in La Crosse, WI, the daughter of Everett and Cleora (Gibbs) Smith. She married Edward W.D. Smith on August 18, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2015. Janet first worked as a preschool teacher and went on to work as a secretary at the grad center at the University of Illinois. She then became a travel agent at Blackhawk Travel and later a receptionist at Deere and Company, retiring in 1992. Jan loved to walk along the beach, swim, spend time at the family cottage, travel, and going to the casino. One of her many talents was stretching a baked ham for meals for days! She thoroughly enjoyed playing cards and games with her grandkids! We will all miss our Mom and Grama Jan.

Survivors include her children, Gail Smith Pitcher, Moline, Meg (Chuck) Hott, Moline, Jill (Rick) Knott, Belvidere, Ted Smith, Moline, Tad (Diane) Smith, Princeton, IL, and Edward (Susan) Smith, II, Delafield, WI; grandchildren, Kelly (Don) Peterson, Chad Pitcher, Jenna ( Ryan) Rasche, Graham (Kim) Hott, Ben (Kristin) Hott, Holly Hott, Sarah Hott, Matt Knott, Jamie Knott, Jeff Knott, Tara (Eric Prybil) Smith-Prybil, Brooke (Paul Kind) Smith-Kind, Nicole (Christian Fitzpatrick) Smith-Fitzpatrick, Justin Smith, Ethan (Lauren) Smith, Aubrey (Zach) Hicks, Blayne (Molly) Smith, Dustin (Julie) Smith, and Edward (Megan) Smith, III; and 33 great-grandchildren; brother William Smith, WA and brother-in-law Robbin Smith, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, David Smith.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.