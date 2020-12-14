Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet R. Smith
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Janet R Smith

May 6, 1931-December 12, 2020

SILVIS-Janet R Smith, 89, of Silvis, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

A private ceremony will be held in the Spring. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org.

Janet was born on May 6, 1931 in La Crosse, WI, the daughter of Everett and Cleora (Gibbs) Smith. She married Edward W.D. Smith on August 18, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2015. Janet first worked as a preschool teacher and went on to work as a secretary at the grad center at the University of Illinois. She then became a travel agent at Blackhawk Travel and later a receptionist at Deere and Company, retiring in 1992. Jan loved to walk along the beach, swim, spend time at the family cottage, travel, and going to the casino. One of her many talents was stretching a baked ham for meals for days! She thoroughly enjoyed playing cards and games with her grandkids! We will all miss our Mom and Grama Jan.

Survivors include her children, Gail Smith Pitcher, Moline, Meg (Chuck) Hott, Moline, Jill (Rick) Knott, Belvidere, Ted Smith, Moline, Tad (Diane) Smith, Princeton, IL, and Edward (Susan) Smith, II, Delafield, WI; grandchildren, Kelly (Don) Peterson, Chad Pitcher, Jenna ( Ryan) Rasche, Graham (Kim) Hott, Ben (Kristin) Hott, Holly Hott, Sarah Hott, Matt Knott, Jamie Knott, Jeff Knott, Tara (Eric Prybil) Smith-Prybil, Brooke (Paul Kind) Smith-Kind, Nicole (Christian Fitzpatrick) Smith-Fitzpatrick, Justin Smith, Ethan (Lauren) Smith, Aubrey (Zach) Hicks, Blayne (Molly) Smith, Dustin (Julie) Smith, and Edward (Megan) Smith, III; and 33 great-grandchildren; brother William Smith, WA and brother-in-law Robbin Smith, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, David Smith.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.