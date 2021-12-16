Janice Canaday

February 20, 1944-December 14, 2021

Janice Canaday, 77, of Aledo, Illinois died, after a brief illness, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.

Visitation is Friday, December 17th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be left for the family.

Janice Lorraine was born February 20, 1944 in Galesburg, Illinois the daughter of Donald and Dorothy Hoots Franklin. She graduated from Spoon River Valley High School. On August 26, 1967, she married Joseph Canaday. Jan decorated cakes for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, and sewing dresses for her family as well as reading, and working puzzles.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: Joe of Aledo; children: Joyce (Ronald) Flynn of Matherville, Jamie Canaday of Aledo, Dorothy "Dotti" (Brock) Weichmann of Normal, and Travis (Stephanie) Canaday of Joy; grandchildren: Matthew Flynn, Samantha Westmorland, Rebecca Scott, Tailey Clark, Aidan Weichmann, and Isabella Weichmann; great grandchildren: Hannah Flynn, Chloe Westmorland, Leah Hines, Sawyer Westmorland, Liam Scott, and Peyton Scott and siblings: Carol Franklin, Ruth Gordon, and John Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandchild: Cass, great grandson: James Scott, and siblings: Phyllis Franklin and David Franklin.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.