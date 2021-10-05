Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Janice G. Neels
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Janice G. Neels

July 26, 1936-October 2, 2021

MOLINE-Janice G. Neels, 85, Moline, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. Funeral services are 10AM Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 4-7PM Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline or to St. Jude's Children's Hospitals.

Jan Murphy was born on July 26, 1936 in Moline, the daughter of Donald and Winnie (Jensen) Murphy. She married Lonnie Neels on November 13, 1954 in East Moline. He died August 7, 2003. Jan retired from Black Hawk College in 1997 as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed bowling and served as past director of the Moline-Rock Island Bowling Association. She was a member of the American Legion Auxilliary and enjoyed her card club.

Survivors include her children, Mike Neels, Moline, and Mark (Joan) Neels, Silvis, grandchildren; Michael, Eric and Jacob, great grandchildren; Mickala, Marissa, Brodie and Cooper, siblings; Charmaine Murphy, East Moline, Karen (Bob) Bowling, Moline, Gary (Sue) Murphy, Davenport, Don (Mary) Murphy, Moline, Bill Murphy, Silvis and Denise Coakley, Moline, son-in-law, Kevin Scheper, Davenport, and a sister-in-law, Mary Murphy.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Michelle Neels-Scheper, daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Neels, siblings, Don Murphy, Terry Murphy and LaMayne Murphy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 5, 2021.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
