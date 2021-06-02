Menu
Janice V. Randall
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Janice V. Randall

February 3, 1942-May 31, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Janice V. Randall, 79, of East Moline, Illinois, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Illinois.

A gathering of family and friends will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Graveside services will immediately follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Janice Vivian Randall was born February 3, 1942, in Moline, the daughter of George H. Sr. and Eva V. (Newman) Randall. She worked for the Department of Children and Family Services as a social worker for many years. She then worked in Residential Treatment for Bethany Home until its closing in 1995, at which time she worked in specialized foster care for 8 years.

Janice was a charter member of the former Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Moline. Her passion was genealogy and she absolutely loved reading. Janice was a very giving woman who spent her career helping others. Her siblings, nieces, and nephews were the most important thing to Janice.

She is survived by three brothers, George H. (Nancy) Randall, Jr. of Republic, Missouri, James M. (Eileen) Randall, Sr. of New Windsor, Illinois, and Jerry A. Randall, Sr. of Moline; and many beloved nieces and nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Randall, Sr. and Eva Nelson.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
Jun
3
Graveside service
Greenview Memorial Gardens
East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.