Janice V. Randall

February 3, 1942-May 31, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Janice V. Randall, 79, of East Moline, Illinois, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Illinois.

A gathering of family and friends will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Graveside services will immediately follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Janice Vivian Randall was born February 3, 1942, in Moline, the daughter of George H. Sr. and Eva V. (Newman) Randall. She worked for the Department of Children and Family Services as a social worker for many years. She then worked in Residential Treatment for Bethany Home until its closing in 1995, at which time she worked in specialized foster care for 8 years.

Janice was a charter member of the former Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Moline. Her passion was genealogy and she absolutely loved reading. Janice was a very giving woman who spent her career helping others. Her siblings, nieces, and nephews were the most important thing to Janice.

She is survived by three brothers, George H. (Nancy) Randall, Jr. of Republic, Missouri, James M. (Eileen) Randall, Sr. of New Windsor, Illinois, and Jerry A. Randall, Sr. of Moline; and many beloved nieces and nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Randall, Sr. and Eva Nelson.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.