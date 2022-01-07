Janice Warner

February 23, 1937-January 4, 2022

Janice Warner, 84, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley, with Fr. Tony Ego officiating. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, followed by visitation until 5:00 p.m., at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan IL.

Janice Ione Kirby was born February 23, 1937, in Moline, Illinois, daughter of Charles and Josephine (McCann) Kirby. She was employed at John Deere Harvester in the payroll department, where she met the love of her life, Robert Warner. They were later married on October 26, 1956, in Moline. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church for nearly fifty years, and embraced the Lord as her Savior. She was an avid reader, and preferred mystery and romance novels--ONLY in hardcover. Most days she could be found at Von Maur, browsing with her long-time shopping partner, Shelba Lawson. In her younger years, Jan loved to bowl; participating in leagues, traveling to compete in tournaments, and even working for Sammy G. Lanes for a brief period of time to buy herself a new car. She also enjoyed knitting and taking swim classes at the YMCA. During the holidays, Janice would host a full house of family and friends, cooking her favorite recipes that now live on in her next generations of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a love for anything musical-playing the piano, singing her favorite hymns, and attending recitals for her great-grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert; three children and spouses, Michell Weaver of East Moline, Kayla and Bill Briesch of Riverdale, Iowa, and Karla and Ted Townsend of Colona; six grandchildren and spouses, Heath and Melissa McCullough, Nicholas Weaver, Autumn Chaffee, Robert and Courtney Toland, Jordana and Michael Pershy, and Tessa Toland; 14 great-grandchildren; and her brother and sister-in-law, Pat Kirby and Lacy Hansen of Davenport. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Joyce Kirby, twin daughters in infancy, Karen Kay and Cary Lynn; her son, Robert "Robbie" Warner Jr., her uncle, Lloyd Lawson, and her best friend, Shelba Lawson.

Janice's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.