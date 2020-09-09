Janis E. Ryser

October 6, 1927-September 5, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Janis E. Ryser, 92, of East Moline, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family.

Due to the Covid-19 Virus, private funeral services will be held at Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church or Youth Hope. Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 First Street A, Moline is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janis was born October 6, 1927 in Dallas City, Illinois the daughter of Frederick and Faye (Dowell) Logan. She graduated in the class of 1946 at Moline High School. She married Robert Ryser, her high school sweetheart, on December 14, 1946 in Moline. He preceded her in death April 19, 2011.

Janis and her husband Bob bought the Star Sandwich Shop in Rock Island. This was a new experience, but with daughter Pam's management, they served many hamburgers and made many friends. She had earlier worked at People's Drug (formerly Schlaegel's). She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed playing bridge, dominoes and reading.

Survivors include her children, Pam Ryser, East Moline, Fred Ryser, Moline and Joel (Allison) Ryser, Moline; grandchildren, Robbie (Jogita) Ryser, Bryan (Trisha) Ryser, Becky (Eddie) Alvarez, Steve (Amy) Ryser, Alex (Morgan) Ryser, Logan (Kelsey) Ryser, Abigail (Austin) Schoeck and Holly Sackfield-Ryser and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Scott and Jeff, an infant daughter, Susan Elaine, granddaughter, Krista, sister, Gloria Cox and brother, Frederick Logan.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com