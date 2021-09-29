Menu
Jason Vandersnick
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Jason Vandersnick

February 19, 1972-September 25, 2021

SILVIS-Jason Vandersnick, 49, of Silvis, IL passed away on September 25, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Atkinson Chapel at 10:00 AM with Reverend Stephen Engelbrecht officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10:00AM prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at St. Anthony Cemetery in Atkinson. Condolences can be left at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com

Jason was born on February 19, 1972, in Geneseo, IL the son of Duane and Inez (Lund) Vandersnick. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with his bachelor's degree and worked for John Deere. Jason was an avid Illini, Dallas Cowboys and Yankees fan. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping with his daughters and spending time with his grandson Bennett.

He will be deeply missed by his mother, Inez Vandersnick, daughters; Kylee and Ashtyn Vandersnick, brother, Larry (Caryn) Vandersnick, sister, Kim (Randy) VanMeenen and grandson, Bennett Teeter.Jason was preceded in death by his father, Duane Vandersnick, brother, Michael Vandersnick and one niece, Kelly Holevoet.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Oct
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
