COAL VALLEY-Jay E. DeClerck, 62, of Coal Valley, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30am, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. His live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Masks will be required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to QC PAWS or Greg DeClerck Memorial Scholarship (Moline Baseball Program).

Jay was born April 14, 1958 in Moline, the son of Eugene M. and Joan A. (Kochuyt) DeClerck. He married Lisa J. Cooper on October 15, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV.

Jay graduated from Moline High School in 1976. He worked at Frito Lay, Davenport retiring in 2017 after 31 years.

Jay enjoyed golfing and playing euchre and rolle bolle. He was an avid Illini, White Sox and Bears fan.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa; step-children, Tyson (Michelle) McKeag, Milan and Lora McKeag, Coal Valley; step-grandchildren, Tanner and Trevor; mother, Joan DeClerck, Rock Island; sister, Lori Day, Peoria, IL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene and his brother, Greg.

