Jay DeClerck
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Jay DeClerck

April 14, 1958-March 4, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Jay E. DeClerck, 62, of Coal Valley, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30am, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. His live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Masks will be required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to QC PAWS or Greg DeClerck Memorial Scholarship (Moline Baseball Program).

Jay was born April 14, 1958 in Moline, the son of Eugene M. and Joan A. (Kochuyt) DeClerck. He married Lisa J. Cooper on October 15, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV.

Jay graduated from Moline High School in 1976. He worked at Frito Lay, Davenport retiring in 2017 after 31 years.

Jay enjoyed golfing and playing euchre and rolle bolle. He was an avid Illini, White Sox and Bears fan.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa; step-children, Tyson (Michelle) McKeag, Milan and Lora McKeag, Coal Valley; step-grandchildren, Tanner and Trevor; mother, Joan DeClerck, Rock Island; sister, Lori Day, Peoria, IL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene and his brother, Greg.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Mar
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was an honor to call Jay a friend. We shared many great times! Condolences to Lisa, Lori and the family.
Tim Carleton
March 12, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jay's passing. Our sincere condolences to Lisa and family.
Rosaland Smith
March 8, 2021
My deepest sincere condolences to Jay's wife and family. Jay was one of a kind friend and liked by all. He will be greatly missed but memories of him will stay with me forever.
Kerry Snyder
March 7, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Jay's death. Worked with him decades ago and he was always such a nice man.
Janet Parks
March 6, 2021
Jay is a friend although I didn´t get to see much it was great to see him or talk on the phone and it was just like we hung out everyday a great guy , I will miss my friend .
Clint Bushong
March 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jay´s passing. I remember Jay as our starting pitcher in Dads Club Baseball at Logan Elementary. Prayers to the family.
Rob Diehl
March 6, 2021
