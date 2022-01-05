Menu
Jean Bounds
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Jean (Smith) Bounds

July 24, 1961-January 1, 2022

MOLINE-Jean (Smith) Bounds (60) of Moline, Illinois, passed away on January 1, 2022, at Kewanee Care Nursing Home in Kewanee, Illinois. Jean was born in Moline, Illinois, on July 24, 1961. She graduated from Moline High School in 1979 and then worked at Elliott Aviation in Milan, Illinois for 37 years. There, she met her husband, Burdette "Burd" Bounds. They got married on December 7, 1985. Jean enjoyed reading, going on long drives, and spending time walking by the river.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Violet and James Smith of Moline, and her brother John Smith, who passed away while serving in Vietnam.

Jean is survived by her husband, Burdette Bounds; daughter, Rachael Bounds (Matthew Claude); brother, Jerry (Pam) Smith; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be no visitation or funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Lands and Waters online at https://www.livinglandsandwaters.org/how-to-help/donate.html or mailed to 17624 Route 84 North East Moline, Illinois, 61244.

Jean's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa; OSF St. Luke's in Kewanee, Illinois; OSF St. Mary's in Galesburg, Illinois; and Kewanee Care Nursing Home in Kewanee, Illinois.

Memories may be shared at www.esterdahl.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss her help and friendly voice every day. She is greatly missed by all of us. There is one more BRIGHT star in heaven and I am so sorry for your loss .
Audrey Cole
Work
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Jean was a great co-worker and friend and I will dearly miss her. May god give you some comfort that she is at peace now.
Teresa Banner - Elliott of Des Moines
Work
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear of your loss Burd. I know it's been nearly 40 years since Elliotts for me , but Friends forever.
Tom Enyeart
January 5, 2022
