Jean (Smith) Bounds

July 24, 1961-January 1, 2022

MOLINE-Jean (Smith) Bounds (60) of Moline, Illinois, passed away on January 1, 2022, at Kewanee Care Nursing Home in Kewanee, Illinois. Jean was born in Moline, Illinois, on July 24, 1961. She graduated from Moline High School in 1979 and then worked at Elliott Aviation in Milan, Illinois for 37 years. There, she met her husband, Burdette "Burd" Bounds. They got married on December 7, 1985. Jean enjoyed reading, going on long drives, and spending time walking by the river.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Violet and James Smith of Moline, and her brother John Smith, who passed away while serving in Vietnam.

Jean is survived by her husband, Burdette Bounds; daughter, Rachael Bounds (Matthew Claude); brother, Jerry (Pam) Smith; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be no visitation or funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Lands and Waters online at https://www.livinglandsandwaters.org/how-to-help/donate.html or mailed to 17624 Route 84 North East Moline, Illinois, 61244.

Jean's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa; OSF St. Luke's in Kewanee, Illinois; OSF St. Mary's in Galesburg, Illinois; and Kewanee Care Nursing Home in Kewanee, Illinois.

