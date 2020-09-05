Menu
Jean Eleanore Lindstrom

December 7, 1948- August 28, 2020

KEWANEE-Jean Eleanore Lindstrom, 71, of Kewanee, IL, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 at Royal Oaks Care Center, Kewannee.

A graveside ceremony will be held 1:30pm Tuesday September 8, 2020 in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jean was born on December 7, 1948 in Moline, the daughter of Dr. Herbert and Melnotte (Anderson) Lindstrom.

Jean had been employed at the former Fort Armstrong Hotel and Robinson Building as a elevator operator. She had also worked at Town and Country as a waitress.

She had been a member of St Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, where she was active with the choir. Jean was also a member of the Rock Island Assembly 2 International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Coventry Gospel Singers and the former Rebeccah Lodge 73 of Moline.

Survivors include her brother, Jon (Suzanne) Lindstrom, Radnor, PA; nieces, Laurel and Kara; and a nephew, Jon K. Lindstrom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Herbert and Melnotte Lindstrom.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 5, 2020.
