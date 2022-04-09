Jean Ruth Larvenz

October 22, 1934-April 7, 2022

MOLINE-Jean Ruth Larvenz, 87, of Moline, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at home with her cat by her side.

Cremation rites will be accorded and celebration of life services will be held later.

Jean was born on October 22, 1934, in Port Byron, IL, the daughter of Hans and Signe (Pearson) Thornbloom. She was married to Bill Harding and Larry Dunn but lived her life to the fullest with Chuck Larvenz who preceded her in death in 2001.

Jean came from a long line of smart, stoic, strong and stubborn Swedes. She retired from Case IH in 1994 after 30 years in various administrative positions. At 61, she and her husband were pioneers of eBay, turning their love of antiques into retirement income. She joined Facebook when she was 74 and was a fierce Words With Friends competitor. Jean enjoyed cats, reading, watching sports, bird watching, Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang. She liked all of those things but she loved her family more. She gave the best gifts, remembered every special event and taught us that there is always room in your heart for more love.

Survivors include her siblings Kay (Jess) Casillas, Lynn (Bill) Stone, children Dawn Sterling, Jon (Tammi) Harding, Toni Finch, Jack (Nancy) Harding, Tracy (David) Northcutt, Kelly (David) Quillin; stepson, Sean (Terrie) Larvenz; grandchildren, Lance, Michael, Jared, Autumn, Noelle, Laura, Robyn, Julie, Ethan, Melissa, Chet, Steph, Sam, Spencer, Shane, Danielle; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark Harding; grandsons Michael, Sebastian, Cory; stepson, Darin; siblings, Hans Thornbloom Jr., Janet Mooney.

