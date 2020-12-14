Jean F. Lynch

February 25, 1929-December 13, 2020

Jean F. Lynch, 91, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Sunday December 13, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

A private family live-streamed service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 18, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Current social distancing, face mask and capacity limitations will be observed.

Jean was born February 25, 1929 in Long Grove, Iowa, a daughter of Martin and Ida Young O'Boyle. She married Gerald "Jerry" L. Lynch on October 3, 1959 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2013.

Jean was a homemaker. She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

She enjoyed country music, dancing, and crossword puzzles. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys, St. Louis Cardinals, and NASCAR fan. Jean was a member of Women of the Moose for several years.

Surviving are her children, Cheryl (Pete) Ortiz, Coal Valley, IL, Nancy (Terry) VanWinkle, Leesburg, FL, Gerald "Jay" (Sandra) Lynch, Davenport, IA; daughter-in-law, Claudia Arneson, Desoto, KS; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael Arneson; four siblings; Darrell "Doc" O'Boyle, Mary Phyllis Dengler, Genrose Young, and Helen Schumann.

