Jean Toalson

November 22, 1927-August 7, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Jean Toalson, formerly of Rock Island, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, in Cape Coral, Florida. She was 92 years old. Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Society, North Fort Myers, Florida, assisted with the arrangements. Inurnment for Jean and her late husband, Robert, will be held on the Rock Island Arsenal at a later date.

The former Jean Tubbs was born in Rock Island on Nov. 22, 1927, to Albert and Ethel Tubbs, and was graduated from Rock Island High School. She was married to the love of her life, Robert Toalson, on June 21, 1947. A dedicated employee, she worked for the Rock Island school system as an administrative assistant for many years until retiring in 1989. She also was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, for 74 years. The couple moved to Florida in

2000 to be close to family.

Jean is survived by a son, Scot Toalson, Punta Gorda, Florida; a daughter, Coree Graham, Fort Myers, Florida; three grandchildren, Peter (Nicole), Chicago, Illinois, Katie Kluesner (Tyler), Rock Island, and Ashley Toalson, Punta Gorda; four great-grandchildren, Kodey Kluesner, Rock Island, Dariane Kluesner, Cape Coral, and Levi and Juniper Toalson, Chicago; a cousin, Betty Rupe, Davenport; a daughter-in-law, Rita Toalson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Steven.

Memorials may be made to Hope Hospice, Cape Coral