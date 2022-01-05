Jeanette A. Tacey

November 24, 1926-January 1, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Jeanette A. Tacey, 95, of Rock Island, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. A funeral service will be 10 am Friday, January 7, 2022 at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Services will be available via live-stream by visiting https://youtu.be/VfWewzglyfk. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church or the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

Jeanette was born November 24, 1926 in Rock Island, daughter of Donald and Margaret Milne Kolls.

She went through Rock Island School System and graduated from Dubuque University in 1949 with a Bachelor of Music degree.

She was accepted into the Tri City Symphony Orchestra at the age of 15, and played violin with them for 56 years. She also played in University of Dubuque Symphony for four years as concert Mistress.

She married Donald Tacey on June 25, 1949 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1991.

She started the orchestra in 1949 in the Rock Island School System and traveled around 13 schools, giving string lessons in violin, viola, cello and bass. The first concert, in June 1950, consisted of 65 pupils.

She played in a string quartet for 30 years, traveling to up to 60 schools a year introducing Classical and other types of music to encourage children in playing a string instrument.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church where she directed the choir for 27 years. She belonged to The Fine Arts Club, PEO, and the church Love Circle. She enjoyed playing in the Genesis Guild, Symphony Park concerts, Chamber Music, and filling in the Augustana and Clinton Symphony Orchestras when needed. Her life revolved around her family, church and music.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna (Robert) Lindsay, Peoria; son, Rick (Carolyn) Tacey, Coal Valley; grandchildren, David Tacey, Jim (Jodi) Lindsay and Katie Jackson; great grandchildren, Donald and Dylan Tacey, Brooklyn Lindsay and Boyd and Bryce Jackson; sister, Margaret Clyde; and nieces, Louise, Laura, Linda, Sue and Robin.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents

