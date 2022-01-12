Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanine S. Cook
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Jeanine S. Cook

July 13, 1939-January 9, 2022

Jeanine S. Cook, 82, of Lawrenceburg, KY formerly of East Moline passed away January 9, 2022 at Frankfort Regional Hospital.

Services will be private. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Schroder Mortuary, Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeanine was born July 13, 1939 in Moline, IL the daughter of Kenneth and Jeanette (Moore) Johnston. She married David Cook May 8, 1959 in Moline, IL. He passed away March 10, 1988. Jeanine worked as a nurse's aide at Moline Public Hospital. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed reading.

Survivors include her children Timothy (Renee) Cook, Kimberly (Danny) Curtsinger, and Melissa (Steve) Waite; grandchildren Christopher Cook, Joseph Dunbar, Amanda Sawyer, Trevor Sawyer, and Sarah Yost and 9 great grandchildren.

Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son Greg Cook.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Silvis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.