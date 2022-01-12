Jeanine S. Cook

July 13, 1939-January 9, 2022

Jeanine S. Cook, 82, of Lawrenceburg, KY formerly of East Moline passed away January 9, 2022 at Frankfort Regional Hospital.

Services will be private. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Schroder Mortuary, Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeanine was born July 13, 1939 in Moline, IL the daughter of Kenneth and Jeanette (Moore) Johnston. She married David Cook May 8, 1959 in Moline, IL. He passed away March 10, 1988. Jeanine worked as a nurse's aide at Moline Public Hospital. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed reading.

Survivors include her children Timothy (Renee) Cook, Kimberly (Danny) Curtsinger, and Melissa (Steve) Waite; grandchildren Christopher Cook, Joseph Dunbar, Amanda Sawyer, Trevor Sawyer, and Sarah Yost and 9 great grandchildren.

Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son Greg Cook.

