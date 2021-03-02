Jeanne F. Janssen

February 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Jeanne F. Janssen, 92, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.

A live-streamed memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, (and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.comive-streamock Island). Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Public gathering guidelines will be observed.

Jeanne Frances Long was born in Englewood, Colorado, a daughter of John Henry and C. Pauline Markham Long. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1946. Jeanne married Albert Edward Janssen on June 25, 1949 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2018.

Prior to raising her children, she was Advertising Manager at Block and Kuhl Co. store, Rock Island; and Birtman Electric Co., Rock Island. Her greatest joys were being a stay-at-home mom and doting grandma.

She was a member of South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. She volunteered in the church office for 20 years, and later served as Financial Secretary and Interim Church Secretary. She also was a member of American Association of Retired Persons.

In earlier years, she and Al traveled extensively both in the U.S. and abroad. Jeanne enjoyed photography, feeding and watching birds, and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Surviving are her son, Gary Janssen, Elk Grove Village, IL; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Wayne Marzolph, Rock Island; grandchildren, Ryan Marzolph, Los Angeles, CA, and Emily Marzolph, Providence, RI; sisters-in-law, Alice Janssen and Carol Janssen, both of Rock Island, and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her brother, John Gordon Long.

