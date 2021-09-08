Menu
Jeanne C. Kay
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Jeanne C. Kay

January 19, 1922-September 6, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Jeanne C. Kay, 99, of East Moline passed away peacefully in her home September 6, 2021.

Graveside services will be 11am Friday at Erie Cemetery in Erie, IL. Schroder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

Jeanne was born January 19, 1922 in Erie, IL the daughter of Clay and Florence (Quade) Cox. She married Clair Kay February 17, 1940. He passed away August 22, 1976. Jeanne worked at John Deere War Assembly during WWII and later worked at International Harvester East Moline Works after over 30 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Port Byron, Zal Caldron No. 4 in Moline, and Rose Chapter No. 626 in Silvis. Jeanne enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, walking, dancing, and playing cards.

Survivors include her grandchildren Shane (Kristina) Kay, Shawna (Brook) Viktor, Kylie (Chris) Hambright, and Keri (Jacob) Bautista; 8 great grandchildren and a sister Anne Johnson.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Ruth, son Paul, 5 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Erie Cemetery
Erie, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
