Jeanne E. Simpson

April 11, 1933-December 13, 2021

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Jeanne E. Simpson, 88, Moline, passed away peacefully after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's. Funeral services are 11 AM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Jeanne was born on April 11, 1933 in Exline, IA, the daughter of Ernest and Lillie (Henderson) Wells. She married Frank H. Simpson on December 5, 1952 in East Moline. He died January 6, 2016. Jeanne enjoyed her years as a bank teller at the former State Bank of East Moline and the First National Bank of Rock Island. She was a life-long diehard St. Louis Cardinal Fan. She enjoyed sewing and shared much love with her family through her baking. Jeanne was a "groupie" for her husband's band the Windjammers.

Survivors include her children; Jeri L. VanderVinne (Jim Flick), Moline, and Mark (Jody) Simpson, Willow Spring, NC, grandchildren; Amy Dewitte (Ryan Hyman), Kristin (Jon) Williams, Jay Simpson (Emmanuel Hapsis) and Kyle Simpson (Greg Ferry) and great grandchildren, Alyssa, Grant, J.D. And Tucker.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Marilyn "Peach" Hurley.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Bickford-Moline and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Jeanne.

